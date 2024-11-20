When will mortgage rates finally start coming down?

Much to potential homebuyers' chagrin, mortgage rates are still elevated

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has ticked up for the last five weeks, clocking in at 6.72% at the end of October
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Mortgage rates have seemingly been poised to start dropping any day now, especially given that the Federal Reserve has begun making long-awaited interest rate cuts. However, despite these expectations and much to potential homebuyers' chagrin, mortgage rates are moving in the opposite direction.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has ticked up for the last five weeks, clocking in at 6.72% at the end of October, according to the mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac," said The Washington Post in early November. Bafflingly, "that's higher than when rates were slightly above 6% around the Fed's last meeting in September." Furthermore, "mortgage rates have not only stayed elevated but have reversed virtually all the declines that began in mid-summer, reaching as high as 6.73% in some states," said Investopedia.

