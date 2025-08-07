Who wins from a Trump-Putin meeting?

US president's hope that face-to-face talks can end the war in Ukraine look 'impossibly optimistic', say analysts

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
A Kremlin aide has revealed that Putin and Trump are preparing to meet 'in the coming days'
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Not for the first time, Donald Trump might have jumped the gun when it comes to Vladimir Putin, leaving President Zelenskyy and a mutually agreeable ceasefire in Ukraine appearing equally lost.

President Trump's hope that he can end the war in Ukraine is "impossibly optimistic", said CNN. He plans to meet the Russian president as soon as next week – although Moscow might "bristle at the rush" – and Trump told European leaders on Wednesday that he wants to follow it with a trilateral meeting between him, Putin and Zelenskyy.



