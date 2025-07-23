What are the Trump Accounts for kids and how do they work?

Parents will soon be able to open tax-advantaged investment accounts on their child's behalf

Kids who meet certain requirements will receive $1,000 from the federal government to seed the account
Among the many provisions introduced by President Trump's signature legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, is the launch of a new type of account designed for kids. Known as "Trump Accounts," these are tax-advantaged investment accounts that parents will soon be able to open on their child's behalf to start saving and investing. As an added bonus, kids who meet certain requirements will receive a free $1,000 from the federal government to seed the account.

Though the account offers advantages — particularly for those eligible for the free money — the Trump Account also has some limitations that might mean it is not necessarily a better option than, or replacement for, existing accounts.



Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

