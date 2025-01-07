The caravan mis-selling 'national scandal'

Legal action begins after people lose life savings and are forced to sell homes to cover 'hidden costs'

Walkers near a caravan park in Beer, Devon
More than 170,000 residents live permanently in static caravans in the UK
More than a thousand caravan owners from across the UK have begun legal action against holiday parks they claim misled them when they were buying their homes.

The result amounts to a "national scandal", Carole Keeble, founder of the Holiday Park Action Group (HPAG) that brought the lawsuit, told the BBC. People have been "losing their pensions, inheritance or having to sell their own homes to cover the losses they are incurring".

