What is the CFPB and how does it protect consumers?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has had its work stymied by the Trump administration

Gavel and block sitting next to a book called &#039;Consumer Protection&#039;
The agency is tasked with ensuring the 'financial products and services offered to American consumers are fair and transparent'
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Established in the wake of the Great Recession, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a government agency intended to do exactly what its name states: protect consumers financially by overseeing financial products and services. But under the Trump administration, the CFPB may see its efforts stifled.

Following claims by President Trump that the CFPB is a breeding ground for "waste, fraud and abuse," the agency finds itself "in the crosshairs of a White House that has halted its work, closed its headquarters and fired scores of its workers," said The Associated Press. For long-time CFPB critics, this effort at dismantling is welcome — but others question how it could affect consumers, given what the agency was designed to do.

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

