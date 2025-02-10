Trump team aims to shut consumer finance watchdog

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was established after the 2008 financial crisis to investigate corporate fraud and protect consumers

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the Trump administration locked it up
The CFPB after the Trump administration ordered its closure and suspended many of its services
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Trump White House Sunday told all 1,700 employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that the Washington, D.C., headquarters was closed for the week, and employees who went to the office to retrieve their laptops or other belongings were reportedly turned away. President Donald Trump on Friday named Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought acting head of the CFPB.

