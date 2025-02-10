Trump team aims to shut consumer finance watchdog
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was established after the 2008 financial crisis to investigate corporate fraud and protect consumers
What happened
The Trump White House Sunday told all 1,700 employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that the Washington, D.C., headquarters was closed for the week, and employees who went to the office to retrieve their laptops or other belongings were reportedly turned away. President Donald Trump on Friday named Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought acting head of the CFPB.
On Saturday, Voght ordered "all employees at the consumer watchdog to stop virtually all work — including fighting financial abuse," CNN said, and said he would eliminate its budget.
Who said what
The CFPB, created as an independent agency in the wake of the 2008 financial collapse, has "clawed back $21 billion for consumers," transformed mortgage lending rules, "slashed overdraft fees" and "forced banks and money transmitters to compensate fraud victims," The New York Times said. All that has "made it a lightning rod for criticism from banks and Republican lawmakers," including Trump and his allies.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Elon Musk tweeted "CFPB RIP" on Friday, hours after his "Department of Government Efficiency" operatives gained access to the bureau's headquarters and computer systems. Vought's Project 2025 called for the bureau's elimination. As acting director, he can sharply curtail its activity, but "since the CFPB is a creation of Congress, it would require a separate act of Congress to formally eliminate it," The Associated Press said.
DOGE has already gutted USAID, without assent from Congress, but going after the CFPB "highlights the tensions between Trump's more populist promises to lower costs for working-class families and his pledge to reduce government regulation," the AP said. The CFPB, for example, had already started work on how to implement Trump's campaign proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10%.
What next?
The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents CFPB employees, filed lawsuits Sunday night seeking to prevent Vought from freezing its congressionally mandated work and bar DOGE employees from accessing employee records.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - February 10, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - out of the right field, he sells sea scams, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Eco-friendly luxury in Sardinia
The Week Recommends Powered entirely by renewable energy, these beautiful beachfront hotels won't cost the Earth
By Vicki Power Published
-
Grenfell Tower and the dilemma of tragic landmarks
The Explainer Plans to demolish fire-damaged tower exposes sensitivities over nature of remembrance
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Orange juice also is facing a grander existential problem'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Federal judges block Trump citizenship order
Speed Read A second judge has blocked the president's order to end citizenship for children born on American soil to parents without legal status
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOGE official at Treasury resigns after racist posts
Speed Read Marko Elez's ability to access the Treasury's central government payment system has been rescinded
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Peter Dutton: Australia's 'Trump-lite' PM-in-waiting
In the Spotlight Liberal's 'hard-man' leader now frontrunner to beat incumbent Anthony Albanese in upcoming election
By The Week UK Published
-
'Seriously, not literally': how should the world take Donald Trump?
White House rhetoric and reality look likely to become increasingly blurred
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
21 things Trump has said about the military
In Depth The president has a history of making off-color remarks about veterans and service members
By David Faris Published
-
What the CIA will look like if Trump gets his way
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The country's premier intelligence agency finds itself at a crossroads — and in the crosshairs of a president who has long railed against his 'deep state' adversaries
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Greenland is not for sale and never will be'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published