Will Trump (and Bernie) cut credit card rates?

Common ground is possible. But there's a catch.

President Donald Trump looks at a pre-paid debit card during a meeting with his Cabinet on May 19, 2020
Will Trump cap credit card interest rates?
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Can bipartisanship survive in Donald Trump's Washington? Credit cards might offer a way. Trump has talked about capping credit card interest rates — a position also endorsed by progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Warren has signaled an eagerness to work with Trump on the issue. "If Donald Trump really wants to take on the credit card industry, count me in," she said in a social media post. Sanders, too, is ready to work with Trump on capping the fees. If Trump follows up on his campaign pledge to limit credit rates to 10%, Sanders told The New York Times, "absolutely I will be there."



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

