The UK-US trade deal: what was agreed?

Keir Starmer's calm handling of Donald Trump paid off, but deal remains more of a 'damage limitation exercise' than 'an unbridled triumph'

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson in the Oval Office
Donald Trump shakes hands with Peter Mandelson, the UK's ambassador to the US, in the Oval Office
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Washington and London hailed a "historic" agreement last week after the UK became the first country to seal a deal with President Trump since he launched his global trade war.

The deal cut US tariffs on British car exports from 27.5% to 10%, and removed all levies on British steel, aluminium and Rolls-Royce engines. In exchange, the UK offered greater market access to US agricultural exports, including beef and corn ethanol, although it retained its ban on chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef.

