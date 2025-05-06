Hollywood confounded by Trump's film tariff idea

President Trump proposed a '100% tariff' on movies 'produced in foreign lands'

It's still unclear how the tariffs would be applied or how Trump would tax digital streaming services
What happened

Hollywood executives and unions said Monday they appreciated President Donald Trump's help in bringing moviemaking back to Los Angeles but were confused by his proposal, posted late Sunday on social media, for a "100% tariff" on movies "coming into" the U.S. "that are produced in foreign lands." California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Monday night he was "eager to partner with" Trump to "Make America Film Again" with a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit, the fix favored by Hollywood.

