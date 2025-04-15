The US-China trade war comes to Hollywood

China's retaliatory restrictions on foreign films will hurt the US film industry

Photo collage of a filmmaker&#039;s clapperboard on a red background. The word &quot;Hollywood&quot; is scratched out from it, and replaced by the Chinese name of China&#039;s Film Administration.
China will reduce its quota of foreign-made films, causing a fall in US entertainment company share prices
The US-China trade war is hitting Hollywood – right before the crucial summer blockbuster season. Last week, the Chinese government announced that it would cut the number of American films allowed to be screened in the country, the world's second-largest movie market, according to Statista.

A statement by China's National Film Administration said the as-yet unspecified decrease in the quota – which was raised to 34 foreign films per year in 2012, according to Variety – reflects audience preferences, suggesting the Trump administration's decision to "abuse tariffs on China" has reduced moviegoers' appetite for Hollywood releases.

