Brexit, Matt Hancock and black swans: five takeaways from Covid inquiry report

UK was 'unprepared' for pandemic and government 'failed' citizens with flawed response, says damning report

After the Sars and Mers outbreaks in 2003 and 2016, 'lessons that could and should have been learned were not learned,' said the report
The UK government, devolved administrations and the civil service "failed" citizens during the pandemic, according to the damning first report from the Covid inquiry.

There were "several significant flaws" in the pandemic response, found retired judge Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the public inquiry. The 83,000-word document, based on witness statements including from former health secretaries Matt Hancock and Jeremy Hunt, also highlighted the brutal effect of austerity. Cuts to public spending and resulting health inequalities, including high rates of disease and obesity, had overstretched the health system and made the UK "more vulnerable".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

