The UK's food poverty crisis

Austerity, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation have led to one of Europe's worst rates of food insecurity

Medium shot of a food bank being run by volunteers at a community church in the North East of England
A record number of emergency food parcels have been handed out in a year via the Trussell Trust's network of food banks
(Image credit: SolStock / Getty Images)
By
published

A record 3.1 million emergency food parcels have been handed out in the UK in a year, reflecting severe food poverty as a result of austerity, Brexit, the pandemic and inflation.

Over three million parcels were distributed by the Trussell Trust's network of 1,300 food banks in the year to the end of March, with more than one million going to children. The number is "nearly double that of five years ago", said Sky News

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Poverty Society Child Poverty Food Food Banks Austerity Politics
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

