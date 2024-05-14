Is the UK economy returning to normal?

Tories claim UK has 'turned a corner' while Labour accuses government of 'gaslighting' public – but the truth may lie somewhere in between

Photo composite of Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt and the Bank of England
GDP per head is still below 2019 levels
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

"The economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic", declared the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week as figures revealed Britain had recorded its fastest rate of economic growth in two years.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, outstripping forecasts by the Bank of England and representing the strongest growth for any G7 country, with the eurozone lagging behind on 0.3% and the US on 0.4%.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Jeremy Hunt Rishi Sunak Gdp Labour Party
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸