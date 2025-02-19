Why Spain's economy is booming

Immigration, tourism and cheap energy driving best growth figures in Europe

A beachgoer cheers on anti-tourist protesters in the Canary Islands, 20 October 2024
Record tourism: 94 million people visited Spain in 2024 – although local backlash is building
"A decade after the country was written off as a basket case," said The Times, Spain is enjoying "a new age of prosperity".

It's been named by The Economist as the world's best-performing rich economy. Spain's GDP expanded by 3.5% in the last quarter of 2024, "outstripping official forecasts and far outperforming its eurozone peers", said Reuters.

