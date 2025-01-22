Foreigners in Spain facing a 100% tax on homes as the country battles a housing crisis

The goal is to provide 'more housing, better regulation and greater aid,' said Spain's prime minister

Photo collage of three Monopoly houses, each taller than the last, like rising arrows, on top of the cut-out shape of Spain, overlaid with holiday umbrellas.
The housing crisis has been precipitated, in part, by 'short-term contracts mainly offered for tourists.'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

As Spain continues dealing with a nationwide housing crisis, its government has proposed an unconventional fix to the problem — and one that will not please foreigners. Spain has announced plans to implement a 100% tax on homes purchased by non-European Union residents, a shift that the government hopes will alleviate pressure on Spanish homebuyers.

Spain is "facing a serious problem, with enormous social and economic implications, which requires a decisive response from society as a whole, with public institutions at the forefront," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a press conference. Housing is "one of the main challenges facing European societies, such as the Spanish one." Along with the 100% tax, Sánchez also announced several other proposals to lower housing costs.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸