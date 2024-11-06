Anger over flood response swells as Spain explodes in protests

The Spanish government is reeling as furious citizens look for answers in the wake of October's catastrophic flooding

Aftermath of deadly flooding in Spain&#039;s Valencia region
As Spain reels from historic floods, some citizens are already blaming authorities for delayed warnings and an insufficient responses
(Image credit: Angel Garcia / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
There has been a shift over the past few years away from questioning whether human-driven climate change is real (although there are still plenty of people who insist it is not) to questioning what — if anything — can be done now that the change is here.

In Spain, where more than 200 people are dead after flash floods swept through the country last month, the debate over preparedness and response to extreme weather has become a national flashpoint for citizens furious at their elected officials for, many believe, not doing enough in the face of catastrophic storms. As Spain continues the painful process of rescue and recovery across its east, Spaniards have begun speaking out against what they claim has been governmental inaction and malfeasance during the storms.

