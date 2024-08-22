Labour's immigration plans: tough action or Tory-lite?

Yvette Cooper says the government is aiming to deport 14,500 illegal migrants in the next six months

Illustration of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and a group of migrants crossing at Dover
The approach of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has been criticised for failing to recognise 'the dignity and humanity of migrants'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Yvette Cooper is facing a significant backlash over the government's latest plans to combat illegal migration to the UK, which include ramping up deportations to levels not seen since 2018.

The home secretary has unveiled proposals to expand immigration detention centres. The Labour government is aiming to deport more than 14,500 illegal migrants within the next six months – "a higher rate than at any time since 2018", when Theresa May was prime minister, said The Telegraph.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Yvette Cooper Home Secretary Home Office Illegal Immigration Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸