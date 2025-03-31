What is Starmer's £33m plan to smash 'vile' Channel migration gangs?

PM introduces counter-terrorism approach to tackle migrant traffickers, with cooperation across countries and enhanced police powers

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer, asylum seekers in a boat and text from the Home Office announcement
Keir Starmer says he is 'shocked' by the lack of coordination between agencies responsible for protecting the UK's borders
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

The government has announced a £33 million plan to smash the "vile people-smuggling gangs" behind unauthorised migration.

The policy was announced by the Home Office ahead of a landmark summit in the UK today, where more than 40 countries are discussing ways to tackle illegal immigration.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸