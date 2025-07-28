Can Gaza aid drops work?

UN's Palestinian refugee agency calls plan a 'distraction and smokescreen' as pressure mounts on Israel to agree ceasefire and fully open land crossings

Palestinians race to pick up airdropped aid packages in Gaza on April 30, 2024.
'Air drops often lead to chaotic scenes as people try to grab as many supplies as they can'
(Image credit: Abood Abusalama / Middle East Images / Getty Images)
By
published

Israel's decision on Friday to allow planes to airdrop aid into Gaza are an attempt to whitewash "a policy of deliberate starvation" and will do little deal with the growing humanitarian catastrophe on the ground, said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Even with an additional daily "pause" in military action now allowing UN agency lorries through on the ground, the aid delivered in the past two days is a "drop in the ocean", said UN aid chief Tom Fletcher.

