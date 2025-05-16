Is Starmer's plan to send migrants overseas Rwanda 2.0?

Failed asylum seekers could be removed to Balkan nations under new government plans

Keir Starmer
Return hubs plan is "no silver bullet" but an "important innovation" against illegal migration, said Keir Starmer
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

The UK is in talks with "a number of countries" to set up "return hubs" for failed asylum seekers, Keir Starmer has said on his first official visit to Albania. But critics have accused the government of offering up a "watered-down" version of the previous Conservative government's failed Rwanda scheme.

Starmer did not comment on which countries might be involved in the return hub scheme but one thing appears certain: Albania will not be one of them. At a joint press conference with Starmer, focused on a separate raft of measures to tackle organised crime and illegal immigration, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama made it clear that his country was not interested in a migrant processing deal similar to its existing partnership with the Italian government.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

