Rwanda policy: the resurrected asylum plan explained

Home Secretary James Cleverly has signed a new treaty with Rwanda designed to address concerns about government plans to send asylum seekers there.

In November, the controversial government policy appeared to have been stopped in its tracks when the UK Supreme Court ruled it "unlawful" due to the risk that asylum seekers could be sent back to their home countries, where they could be at risk of harm.

This week, Cleverly travelled to Rwanda to sign a new treaty with the east African country that the government hopes will overcome the legal barriers presented by the Supreme Court ruling.

What is the Rwanda asylum plan?

First announced by the then prime minister Boris Johnson in April 2022, the Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda was designed to deter asylum seekers from making dangerous journeys to the UK – such as via small boats across the Channel or by lorry – if they have already "passed through manifestly safe countries" before reaching Britain.

Under the scheme, anyone who has entered the UK "illegally" by such routes could be sent to Rwanda for processing, with no cap on the numbers of people who could be sent there, according to the government.

Once asylum seekers are transferred to Rwanda, they will have the option to claim asylum there and, if successful, be allowed to stay. Those who are not given asylum status could apply to stay in Rwanda on other immigration grounds, or apply for asylum in a "safe third country".

Under the government's original plans, those who were removed to Rwanda but failed in their asylum claim could also be removed to a country in which they have a right to reside, said The Migration Observatory.

The government has been under pressure to curb the number of people coming to the UK via small boat crossings. According to the latest Home Office data, more than 45,700 people used this route to come to the UK in 2022, the highest figure since records began.

What did the Supreme Court say about it?

In November, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the government's Rwanda plan was "unlawful", a move which appeared to have effectively blocked the government from implementing the policy.

The Supreme Court believed that there was strong evidence that genuine refugees sent to Rwanda could be returned to their home countries where they faced harm or persecution. In legal terms, this is called "refoulement". It breaches part of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) prohibiting torture and inhuman treatment, to which the UK is a long-standing signatory.

The Supreme Court also upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which in June found that there had not been a proper assessment of whether Rwanda was a "safe" country for asylum seekers.

Among other evidence, the Supreme Court heard from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) that the Rwandan government had turned down all the asylum claims made by people from Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria between 2020 and 2022.

What is in the new treaty with Rwanda?

The new treaty includes a pledge from Rwanda that those who fail with their asylum claims will not be sent anywhere but back to the UK, which the government believes will mean the policy no longer breaches "refoulement" rules.

There will also be "enhanced" functions for an independent monitoring committee, to ensure Rwanda complies with the treaty, as well as a new appeals body made up of judges with experience of asylum law, according to the Home Office.

Will the new treaty change the Supreme Court's mind?

Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Devyani Prabhat, a migration expert from the University of Bristol, said the new treaty "looks like lots of creative legal architecture to meet the non-refoulement duty" but it is likely to face further legal challenges.

"The Supreme Court has relied on reports of external agencies, including the UN Refugee Agency, on the situation in Rwanda, so a treaty on its own cannot change the situation," said Prabhat.

But she added that the treaty may be more difficult to challenge in court if the government introduces new legislation in Parliament.

Will the government introduce new legislation?

It appears so. Reports suggest that the government is planning to introduce emergency legislation that would designate Rwanda a safe country, although this is a highly controversial move that has faced criticism from legal experts.

Former Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption told the BBC that to do so would be "constitutionally a completely extraordinary thing to do". It would "effectively overrule a decision on the facts, on the evidence, by the highest court in the land".

Downing Street could also attempt to "disapply" the UK's Human Rights Act to the Rwanda scheme, although this could leave the government open to legal challenges from individual migrants.

An even more controversial – and unlikely – move would be for the government to opt out of the ECHR. This would mean introducing a "notwithstanding clause" to legislation that would allow the government to ignore the UK's obligations to the ECHR and proceed with the scheme.

But Dominic Grieve, the former Tory MP who served as attorney general under David Cameron, has said those arguing for notwithstanding clauses were "living in a fantasy world", and that the UK could not "simply override its international obligations whenever it suits it without consequence", The Independent reported. Such a move would likely end in challenges from European courts, he added.