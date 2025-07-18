What difference will the 'historic' UK-Germany treaty make?

Europe's two biggest economies sign first agreement since WWII, underscoring 'triangle alliance' with France amid growing Russian threat and US distance

Keir starmer, left, and friedrich merz, right, look at eachother from behind podiums in front of union jack and german flags
Keir Starmer described the treaty, signed with Friedrich Merz, as a 'historic document' that 'measures just how close our countries are' at a time of 'real volatility'
(Image credit: Stefan Rousseau / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer's Brexit reset took in another European superpower this week as the UK and Germany signed their first treaty since they fought each other in the Second World War.

Signed in London's Victoria & Albert Museum, in homage to the historic relationship, the Treaty on Friendship and Bilateral Cooperation highlights the need for greater collaboration in the face of rising threats, particularly from Russia.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸