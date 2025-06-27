Will NATO countries meet their new spending goal?

The cost of keeping Trump happy

Worried about Trump's threats to pull America out of the alliance, NATO leaders agreed to spend 5% on defense
President Donald Trump has long accused other NATO countries of being freeloaders, relying on the United States to provide the bulk of Europe's defense. Now those countries have pledged to ramp up their spending amid fears of an American pullout.

NATO leaders agreed to an "ambitious spending goal" at this week's summit, said The New York Times. They set a 2035 target of 5% of each country's national income on defense needs like "troops, weapons, shells and missiles." That more than doubles the current 2% goal, which is a "win for Trump." Some countries "may never reach these targets," though. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain said his country would spend "no more, no less" than 2.1% of its GDP on defense, and small countries like Slovakia and Belgium said the 5% goal will "be impossible to meet."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

