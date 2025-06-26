Trump plans Iran talks, insists nuke threat gone

'The war is done' and 'we destroyed the nuclear,' said President Trump

US President Donald Trump is seen at the plenary session during the 76th NATO Summit in the World Forum in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25th, 2025.
Trump at the plenary session during the 76th NATO Summit in the World Forum in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25th, 2025
(Image credit: Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday doubled down on his initial assertion that Saturday's U.S. airstrikes had "totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear program. He dismissed a preliminary assessment from the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency that the bunker-buster bombs had set back Iran's program by mere months and said the news organizations that reported it were "scum." The U.S. and Iran will hold talks "next week," Trump said, but "I don't think it's that necessary" to sign an agreement because "the war is done" and "we destroyed the nuclear."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

