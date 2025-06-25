Iran nukes program set back months, early intel suggests
A Pentagon assessment says US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites only set the program back by months, not years. This contradicts President Donald Trump's repeated claim.
What happened
The U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday damaged but did not destroy core components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, not years, according to an initial assessment from the Pentagon's intelligence arm, shared with CNN and other news organizations Tuesday. The assessment, if accurate, contradicted President Donald Trump's repeated claim that the "bunker buster" strikes he ordered had "completely and fully obliterated" the Iranian facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.
Who said what
The Defense Intelligence Agency judged that "at least some of Iran's highly enriched uranium, necessary for creating a nuclear weapon, was moved" before the U.S. strikes "and survived," The Associated Press said, and that Tehran's "centrifuges, which are required to further enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels, are largely intact." The DIA assessment "is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops," a person familiar with the report told CNN.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the DIA's "alleged 'assessment' is flat-out wrong" and was leaked to "demean" Trump. "Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."
Trump "started using the word 'obliterated' before he received his first battle damage report" and has "closely monitored which members of his administration have used the same language," The New York Times said. Trump "had been eager to celebrate his success" at a NATO summit that started last night in the Netherlands, but his "upbeat demeanor" from the "fragile ceasefire" he cajoled and cursed Israel and Iran into accepting "crumbled" after the "damaging" intelligence findings became public.
What next?
The damage assessment by the DIA and other spy agencies "is ongoing, and could change as more intelligence becomes available," CNN said. The White House canceled classified top-level House and Senate briefings on the Iran strike Tuesday and rescheduled them for later this week, fueling speculation about the effectiveness of the attack. "They don't delay briefings that have good news," Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) told The Washington Post.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
