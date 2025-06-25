Iran nukes program set back months, early intel suggests

A Pentagon assessment says US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites only set the program back by months, not years. This contradicts President Donald Trump's repeated claim.

President Donald Trump at NATO summit in The Hague, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Trump at NATO summit in The Hague with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

The U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday damaged but did not destroy core components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, not years, according to an initial assessment from the Pentagon's intelligence arm, shared with CNN and other news organizations Tuesday. The assessment, if accurate, contradicted President Donald Trump's repeated claim that the "bunker buster" strikes he ordered had "completely and fully obliterated" the Iranian facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

