Trump says Iran and Israel agreed to ceasefire

This followed a night of Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and multiple waves of missiles fired by Iran

DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 23: In this frame-grab made from video, missiles and air-defense interceptors illuminate the night sky over Doha after Iran launched an attack on US forces at Al Udeid Air Base on June 23, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. The Qatari government said that it intercepted all of Iran&#039;s missiles, which were launched in retaliation for the US&#039;s recent attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Missiles and air-defense interceptors illuminate the night sky over Doha after Iran launched an attack on US forces on June 23, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Israel and Iran said Tuesday morning they had agreed to a ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump late Monday, though Israel accused Tehran of immediately violating the deal. Trump proclaimed an end to "what should be called the 12-day war" after Iran had fired missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, causing no reported casualties. Tuesday's uncertain detente followed a night of intense Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and then at least six waves of missiles fired by Iran at Israel, including after the ceasefire was scheduled to take effect.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸