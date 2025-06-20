Can MAGA survive a US war on Iran?

Trump's wavering sparks debate about 'America First'

Trump must make 'hard decisions' that could alienate a large chunk of supporters
A lot of President Donald Trump's fans seem to believe that America First equals dovish military restraint. But the president could soon lead the country to war against Iran, and that possibility has sparked a civil war within the GOP's MAGA coalition.

The possibility of a new American conflict in the Middle East has "exposed divisions" among Trump's supporters, said Reuters. War opponents like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) want the president to stay out of the war between Israel and Iran over the latter country's nuclear program. American intervention would "tear the country apart," Bannon said to reporters. "We can't have another Iraq." But longtime GOP hawks like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also have the president's ear, said The Hill. Iran and its nuclear program are a "threat to us," Graham said Tuesday.



Joel Mathis, The Week US

