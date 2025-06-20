Trump gives himself 2 weeks for Iran decision

Trump said he believes negotiations will occur in the near future

President Donald Trump talks Iran with Italian soccer team Juventus watching
President Donald Trump talks about Iran during a meeting with Italian soccer team Juventus on June 19, 2025
What happened

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will decide whether to join Israel's attack on Iran "within the next two weeks," as "there's a substantial chance of negotiations" with Tehran "in the near future." Israel launched more airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities Thursday and Iranian missiles struck several buildings in Israel, including a large hospital in Beersheba, through Friday morning as the conflict entered its eighth day.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

