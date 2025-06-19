What would a US strike on Iran mean for the Middle East?

A precise attack could destroy Iran's nuclear programme – or pull the US and its allies into another drawn-out war

Photo collage of Donald Trump looking down on a satellite image of the Fordow facility in Iran. There is a bomb hovering in the air above it.
Trump's own camp is divided over whether to launch the US air force's 'bunker buster' bombs against Iranian nuclear sites
As Donald Trump keeps the world waiting, experts believe a US attack on Iran could pull Washington into a conflict even more perilous and lengthy than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some Iranian officials have said that Tehran has already prepared itself for a "full-blown, drawn-out war", said CNN, a military confrontation that would then dominate – and possibly outlast – Trump's presidency.

