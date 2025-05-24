Donald Trump's foreign policy flip in the Middle East

Surprise lifting of sanctions on Syria shows Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are now effectively 'dictating US foreign policy'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, left, in Riyadh
All the "billion-dollar contracts and bling" of his visit to the Gulf last week shouldn't blind us to the fact that "Donald Trump pulled off a diplomatic coup, perhaps the boldest of his second term", said Pierre Haski in World Crunch (Paris). Surprising even his own Treasury officials, the US president announced in Riyadh that he was lifting all sanctions on Syria – paving the way for the country's reintegration into the international community after the toppling of dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

The news sent shockwaves through Syria, said Syria TV (Istanbul). Thousands flocked to squares in Damascus, Aleppo and elsewhere to celebrate – "waving flags and chanting slogans, amid a sense of joy and hope for what lies ahead". For a country that has been blighted by 13 years of civil war, at the cost of at least 500,000 lives and widespread economic devastation, it was a "historic moment" – "equal to the joy of the regime's fall".

