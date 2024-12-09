How will the rebels rule Syria?

Fall of Assad regime is a 'historic opportunity' and a 'moment of huge peril' for country and region

A man treads on a picture of Syria&#039;s ousted president Bashar al-Assad
A man treads on a picture of Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad at his residence in Damascus, after he fled the country following a lightning offensive by anti-regime forces
(Image credit: Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The sudden and dramatic fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria is a "historic opportunity" but also a moment of "risk and uncertainty", Joe Biden has warned.

Once the euphoria subsides, containing the reprisals and score-settling that have built up over half a century of Assad rule will be "difficult", said Sky News. Various rebel groups backed by competing international powers control swathes of the country and, "we assume, they will all want their slice of power".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸