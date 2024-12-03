Who are Syria's resurgent rebels?

Surprise Aleppo offensive, led by controversial faction, has blindsided Bashar al-Assad and his allies

Illustration of a Syrian rebel against a backdrop of smoke rising from a city
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham: the 'formidable' driving force behind the fighting
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Rebel forces have launched their largest offensive in years against Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria.

After a lightning strike launched on Wednesday, the rebels have largely taken control of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, and are now fighting to take control of the city of Hama.

The offensive has prompted "the first Russian strikes on Aleppo since 2016", and has seen the Syrian military withdraw its troops from the city for first time since the civil war began, said the BBC.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

