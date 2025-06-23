Morales seeks re-election defying constitution and criminal charges

Supporters of former president clash with authorities as Bolivia's political and economic turmoil deepens

Evo Morales wants to stand for a fourth term in Bolivia's upcoming presidential election, sparking unrest and violence across the country
Enduring support for former president Evo Morales has once again boiled over into violence in Bolivia, deepening the nation's political and economic crisis.

At least four first responders are dead after clashes between anti-government protesters and authorities, the justice minister said last week, adding that some had been shot. "We can't call these civilian protests any more," said César Siles. "We are talking about paramilitary groups, groups that carry weapons, and we have to respond firmly."

