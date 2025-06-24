'HBCUs have always had to think more strategically'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How HBCUs fight for survival in Trump's America'
Theodore R. Johnson at The Washington Post
HBCUs are in the "odd position of having solid and long-standing bipartisan support that still results in being under-resourced and vulnerable," says Theodore R. Johnson. Today's "excessively partisan politics around race and higher education further complicate matters." Even a "nonchalant White House, however, still creates tenuous conditions for the nearly 100 remaining HBCUs, even if they've stayed out of Trump's sights." HBCUs "understand acutely the importance of staying away from political controversy and maintaining bipartisan support."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Gilead's HIV breakthrough'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
HIV treatments have "come a long way over the last four decades thanks to U.S. pharmaceutical innovation that has built on government-funded research," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Gilead's "daily antiviral pills can prevent HIV transmission and slow AIDS." While an HIV vaccine "remains the Holy Grail, Gilead’s new long-lasting injection, lenacapavir, is the next best thing." Even "Big Pharma's critics are hailing Gilead's breakthrough drug, though they forget that innovation doesn't come cheap."
'China's new push for Latin America'
Joseph Addington at The American Conservative
The "benefits of Chinese partnership with Latin American countries are significant," says Joseph Addington. An "increased Chinese influence and market integration reduces Latin America's reliance on the U.S., making the option particularly attractive for countries with an adversarial relationship to the U.S. like Nicaragua and Venezuela." For China, "expanding markets in Latin America fits naturally into its economic and geopolitical strategy." But China's "expansion in Latin America has not been without costs."
'How recent grads can get a job — even in a challenging labor market'
Michael B. Horn and Bob Moesta at Time
Graduating "college students are facing an uphill climb as they enter the job market," say Michael B. Horn and Bob Moesta. Although the "economic landscape is unique, it is not entirely different from difficult labor markets in the past." Workers are "also the customers of prospective jobs. That means college graduates should learn how to shop for employment." Don't "focus on the features of a job — the title, the pay, and so forth. Instead, focus on what you'll do."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Brian Wilson: the troubled genius who powered the Beach Boys
Feature The musical giant passed away at 82
-
Media: Warner Bros. kicks cable to the curb
Feature Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting into two companies as the cable industry continues to decline
-
8 recipes that require minimal effort for the best kind of summer eating
The Week Recommends It's the season of grilling and smart desserts
-
'Self-segregation by political affiliation is spreading'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Morales seeks re-election defying constitution and criminal charges
Under the Radar Supporters of former president Evo Morales clash with authorities as political and economic turmoil deepens
-
'The Minnesota attacks join a grim catalog of political violence'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Is it even possible to enjoy a trip without contributing to the problem?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Big Oil does not accept responsibility'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Iran's allies in the Middle East and around the world
The Explainer Tehran will look to Middle East proxies and other authoritarian 'Crink' states for backing in its war with Israel
-
'Retailers have a role to play, too'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Postal commemoration is especially befitting'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day