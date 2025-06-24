'HBCUs have always had to think more strategically'

'How HBCUs fight for survival in Trump's America'

Theodore R. Johnson at The Washington Post

HBCUs are in the "odd position of having solid and long-standing bipartisan support that still results in being under-resourced and vulnerable," says Theodore R. Johnson. Today's "excessively partisan politics around race and higher education further complicate matters." Even a "nonchalant White House, however, still creates tenuous conditions for the nearly 100 remaining HBCUs, even if they've stayed out of Trump's sights." HBCUs "understand acutely the importance of staying away from political controversy and maintaining bipartisan support."

'Gilead's HIV breakthrough'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

HIV treatments have "come a long way over the last four decades thanks to U.S. pharmaceutical innovation that has built on government-funded research," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Gilead's "daily antiviral pills can prevent HIV transmission and slow AIDS." While an HIV vaccine "remains the Holy Grail, Gilead’s new long-lasting injection, lenacapavir, is the next best thing." Even "Big Pharma's critics are hailing Gilead's breakthrough drug, though they forget that innovation doesn't come cheap."

'China's new push for Latin America'

Joseph Addington at The American Conservative

The "benefits of Chinese partnership with Latin American countries are significant," says Joseph Addington. An "increased Chinese influence and market integration reduces Latin America's reliance on the U.S., making the option particularly attractive for countries with an adversarial relationship to the U.S. like Nicaragua and Venezuela." For China, "expanding markets in Latin America fits naturally into its economic and geopolitical strategy." But China's "expansion in Latin America has not been without costs."

'How recent grads can get a job — even in a challenging labor market'

Michael B. Horn and Bob Moesta at Time

Graduating "college students are facing an uphill climb as they enter the job market," say Michael B. Horn and Bob Moesta. Although the "economic landscape is unique, it is not entirely different from difficult labor markets in the past." Workers are "also the customers of prospective jobs. That means college graduates should learn how to shop for employment." Don't "focus on the features of a job — the title, the pay, and so forth. Instead, focus on what you'll do."

