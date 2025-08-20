'That message may seem unimpeachable'

'The two-word phrase unleashing chaos at the NIH'

Katherine J. Wu at The Atlantic

The "phrase scientifically justified appeared several times in a statement by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya," and "NIH-backed studies should be justified in scientific terms," says Katherine J. Wu. But the "demand that Bhattacharya lays out has no formal criteria attached to it." Scientific justifiability is "imprecise at best and, at worst, a subjective appraisal of research that invites political meddling." The "insistence that 'scientifically justifiable' research will be allowed to continue feels especially unconvincing in 2025."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'How Meta became uniquely toxic for top AI talent'

John Herrman at Intelligencer

While the "market for star AI engineers is extremely hot, the truly exceptional offers are only coming from one company: Meta," says John Herrman. Other "firms are fighting to retain their AI talent, of course, but none are matching Mark Zuckerberg’s nine-figure bids." Meta is a "strange reputational outlier: a company with high ambitions and near-infinite resources that apparently needs to outbid its competition by multiples." And "most of all, its models aren't competitive."

Read more

'Free cash to poor families isn't helping the kids'

Naomi Schaefer Riley at The Boston Globe

Does "having more money make it easier to raise children? Intuitively, the answer would seem to be yes," says Naomi Schaefer Riley. But a "study found that unconditional cash transfers of $333 to low-income mothers beginning shortly after their child's birth did not affect the child's development by age 4," and "this data comports with other evidence on the effect of money on parenting." Having "more money doesn't reduce the stress of parenting, because parenting is inherently stressful."

Read more

'Miami gives the GOP a chance to prove conservatism protects the American Dream'

Mary Anna Mancuso at the Miami Herald

Miami residents are facing the "erosion of property rights, individual liberty and the American dream itself," says Mary Anna Mancuso. Trump "voters are watching their property investments — their slice of the American dream — slip away." Politicians "who are serious about representing the working class should be alarmed. I'm looking at you, GOP." If the "GOP wants to remain the working-class party, it must deliver on issues voters care about — affordability and opportunity."

Read more