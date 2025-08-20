'That message may seem unimpeachable'

A person walks past the NIH headquarters building in Bethesda, Maryland.
A person walks past the NIH headquarters building in Bethesda, Maryland
'The two-word phrase unleashing chaos at the NIH'

Katherine J. Wu at The Atlantic

'How Meta became uniquely toxic for top AI talent'

John Herrman at Intelligencer

While the "market for star AI engineers is extremely hot, the truly exceptional offers are only coming from one company: Meta," says John Herrman. Other "firms are fighting to retain their AI talent, of course, but none are matching Mark Zuckerberg’s nine-figure bids." Meta is a "strange reputational outlier: a company with high ambitions and near-infinite resources that apparently needs to outbid its competition by multiples." And "most of all, its models aren't competitive."

'Free cash to poor families isn't helping the kids'

Naomi Schaefer Riley at The Boston Globe

Does "having more money make it easier to raise children? Intuitively, the answer would seem to be yes," says Naomi Schaefer Riley. But a "study found that unconditional cash transfers of $333 to low-income mothers beginning shortly after their child's birth did not affect the child's development by age 4," and "this data comports with other evidence on the effect of money on parenting." Having "more money doesn't reduce the stress of parenting, because parenting is inherently stressful."

'Miami gives the GOP a chance to prove conservatism protects the American Dream'

Mary Anna Mancuso at the Miami Herald

Miami residents are facing the "erosion of property rights, individual liberty and the American dream itself," says Mary Anna Mancuso. Trump "voters are watching their property investments — their slice of the American dream — slip away." Politicians "who are serious about representing the working class should be alarmed. I'm looking at you, GOP." If the "GOP wants to remain the working-class party, it must deliver on issues voters care about — affordability and opportunity."

Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

