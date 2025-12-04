‘They’re nervous about playing the game’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘World of Warcraft is changing. I’m nervous about what that means.’
Louie Villalobos at USA Today
World of Warcraft’s new expansion means “just about every aspect of the game is changing or being tweaked,” says Louie Villalobos. If “you don’t play the game, it’s hard to describe just how massive and consequential these changes are going to be.” The new expansion “could set the game up for success for the next several years under a new foundation of systems and features. Or it could all collapse if the players reject it.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘An old-fashioned cure for fading trust in government’
Clive Crook at Bloomberg
The “fact of diminished trust is hardly a revelation, least of all in countries such as the U.S., where anti-establishment populists have turned politics upside down,” says Clive Crook. Good “macroeconomic management — not the same as ‘big government’ or ‘small government’ — promotes trust,” and the “main test of sound macroeconomic policy is low unemployment.” But “there’s another more unsettling implication: Declining trust will be self-reinforcing if, as seems likely, it makes sound macroeconomic policy more difficult.”
‘How the Global South got caught in the West’s prison pipeline’
Baz Dreisinger and Alexus McNally at Time
Immigration facilities “reveal how a global vision of mass incarceration is spreading, one cellblock at a time,” say Baz Dreisinger and Alexus McNally. These “facilities illustrate a growing obsession with prison construction.” This “expansion is at least partly financed — even after the Trump administration’s major cuts to the U.S. foreign aid budget — by the U.S. and the European Union,” and “each of these facilities divert resources away from more effective and humane approaches.”
‘The Gaza genocide has not ended. It has only changed its form.’
Hassan Abo Qamar at The Nation
After “two years of genocide” in Gaza, the “American president’s deal has not fully ended the suffering, though it has paused some of it,” says Hassan Abo Qamar. But “Israel still controls crossings, convoy movements, and the pace at which aid enters,” and this “suffocating blockade makes a lasting recovery impossible.” The “ceasefire did not bring relief but revealed the cruelty of leaving people to face their fate alone.” Many “now feel that this suffering is their destiny.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Will Netanyahu get a pardon?
Today's Big Question Opponents say yes, if he steps down
-
December’s books feature otherworldly tales, a literary icon’s life story and an adult royal romp
The Week Recommends This month's new releases include ‘The Heir Apparent’ by Rebecca Armitage and ‘Tailored Realities’ by Brandon Sanderson
-
Trump boosts gas cars in fuel economy rollback
speed read Watering down fuel efficiency standards is another blow to former President Biden’s effort to boost electric vehicles
-
‘It is their greed and the pollution from their products that hurt consumers’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s critical that Congress get involved’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The choice isn’t between domestic and foreign talent; the nation was built on both’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Every teacher is a literacy teacher’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘These attacks rely on a political repurposing’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Tariffs: Will Trump’s reversal lower prices?
Feature Retailers may not pass on the savings from tariff reductions to consumers
-
‘Latinos bring a wealth of knowledge and cultural connection to the ocean’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The issue isn’t talent but moral guidance’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day