'It's our financialized economy in miniature'

'Private equity ripped the heart out of skateboarding'

David Dayen at The American Prospect

Skateboarding has been "torched by private equity buyouts that destroyed both leading brands and the relationships that kept the scene thriving, cool, and local," says David Dayen. The "very structures that built skateboarding into a multibillion-dollar industry are withering in a sea of financially engineered acid." This "raises the question of how skateboarding can go forward if every brand that gets a little success becomes a sitting duck for a financial vulture."

'The GOP losing Hispanic support is a massive self-own'

Patricia Lopez at Bloomberg

Donald Trump's "support among Hispanics was always more fragile than he thought," says Patricia Lopez. Now "his immigration and economic policies have all but obliterated the gains Republicans made with this group — gains they had started to count on for the midterms and beyond." Should it "continue, this could become one of the biggest self-owns in political history." Hispanics "saw in Trump a strong leader," but "reality hit like a slap in the face."

'There are no entry-level jobs anymore. What now?'

Dana Stephenson at The Hill

For "decades, the entry-level job has been a crucial proving ground — a place to build skills, make connections and begin a career," says Dana Stephenson. But in the "age of artificial intelligence and automation, many of these critical early roles are disappearing." Today's "graduates face a steeper climb into meaningful, sustainable careers." It is "no longer enough to be merely hireable. Students can't even start on the ground floor — they're expected to skip a level."

'Americans are changing their views of Israel. That's a problem.'

Daniel W. Drezner at Politico

"Strategically and militarily, Israel is more powerful in the Middle East now than at any time in this century," says Daniel W. Drezner. The "price Israel has paid for these military successes, however, is considerable." The "erosion of public support could have long-lasting effects on Israel and its relationship with vital allies." Israel "has always received a disproportionate measure of criticism from certain quarters of the globe." In "2025, however, the political tide has turned against Israel."

