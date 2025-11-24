‘Latinos bring a wealth of knowledge and cultural connection to the ocean’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Latinos catch the fish. Why aren’t they at the decision-making table?’
Camila Cáceres at Newsweek
It “often happens out of sight, but Latinos play a vital role in bringing seafood to your plate,” says Camila Cáceres. Latinos “deserve and want a seat at the table when decisions are made about ocean conservation, sustainable fisheries and seafood industry regulations, and their leadership can help shape a thriving, sustainable future.” A “Latino fisherman with 30 years of experience holds invaluable insight into local environmental and fishing conditions — knowledge that must be respected.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Pour one out for weed seltzer’
Nicholas Florko at The Atlantic
Convenience stores “sell a trove of fizzy drinks, vape pens, and confections all promising to get you high,” which are “available because Congress messed up,” says Nicholas Florko. It “accidentally created a new industry of intoxicating hemp products that are virtually indistinguishable from those made using traditional marijuana.” A new bill “would outlaw virtually any THC product not sold at a licensed dispensary — a mortal threat to the industry that’s brought Americans Trips Ahoy cookies and THC-infused Dorito knockoffs.”
‘The inevitable logic of a Japanese nuclear weapon’
Bilahari Kausikan at Foreign Policy
It is “no longer a question of if but when Japan and South Korea will acquire independent nuclear deterrents within the U.S. alliance system,” says Bilahari Kausikan. To “acquire nuclear weapons will be a politically difficult and highly fraught decision — much more so for Japan than for South Korea, where opinion polls already show considerable support.” Regardless of “public opinion, changes in the global and regional strategic environment are inexorably pushing both countries in this direction.”
‘As America sneezes, the world shivers: why we should brace for a US recession’
James Moore at The Independent
A “smorgasbord of American economic data, delayed by the recent federal government shutdown, is due, and investors are deeply anxious about what it may reveal — namely, that the U.S. economy appears to be on the brink of recession,” says James Moore. The “hoary old cliché — ‘when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold’ — echoes in the decidedly chilly November wind.” Any “technical definitions matter little if America is slowing.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Why is Donald Trump suddenly interested in Sudan?
Today's Big Question A push from Saudi Arabia’s crown prince helped
-
X update unveils foreign MAGA boosters
Speed Read The accounts were located in Russia and Nigeria, among other countries
-
Political cartoons for November 24
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include vaccine falsehoods, agreement on Epstein, and comedy with James Comey
-
US, Kyiv report progress on shifting Ukraine peace plan
Speed Read The deal ‘must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty,’ the countries said
-
US government shutdown: why the Democrats ‘caved’
In the Spotlight The recent stalemate in Congress could soon be ‘overshadowed by more enduring public perceptions’
-
‘The issue isn’t talent but moral guidance’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The money to fix this problem already exists’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s ironic in so many ways’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Trump’s bad qualities make him good at handling the Middle East’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘We owe it to our young people not to lie to them anymore’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why are China and Japan fighting over Taiwan?
Today's Big Question Comments on Taiwan draw Beijing's rebuke