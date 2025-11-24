‘Latinos bring a wealth of knowledge and cultural connection to the ocean’

‘Latinos catch the fish. Why aren’t they at the decision-making table?’

Camila Cáceres at Newsweek

It “often happens out of sight, but Latinos play a vital role in bringing seafood to your plate,” says Camila Cáceres. Latinos “deserve and want a seat at the table when decisions are made about ocean conservation, sustainable fisheries and seafood industry regulations, and their leadership can help shape a thriving, sustainable future.” A “Latino fisherman with 30 years of experience holds invaluable insight into local environmental and fishing conditions — knowledge that must be respected.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘Pour one out for weed seltzer’

Nicholas Florko at The Atlantic

Convenience stores “sell a trove of fizzy drinks, vape pens, and confections all promising to get you high,” which are “available because Congress messed up,” says Nicholas Florko. It “accidentally created a new industry of intoxicating hemp products that are virtually indistinguishable from those made using traditional marijuana.” A new bill “would outlaw virtually any THC product not sold at a licensed dispensary — a mortal threat to the industry that’s brought Americans Trips Ahoy cookies and THC-infused Dorito knockoffs.”

Read more

‘The inevitable logic of a Japanese nuclear weapon’

Bilahari Kausikan at Foreign Policy

It is “no longer a question of if but when Japan and South Korea will acquire independent nuclear deterrents within the U.S. alliance system,” says Bilahari Kausikan. To “acquire nuclear weapons will be a politically difficult and highly fraught decision — much more so for Japan than for South Korea, where opinion polls already show considerable support.” Regardless of “public opinion, changes in the global and regional strategic environment are inexorably pushing both countries in this direction.”

Read more

‘As America sneezes, the world shivers: why we should brace for a US recession’

James Moore at The Independent

A “smorgasbord of American economic data, delayed by the recent federal government shutdown, is due, and investors are deeply anxious about what it may reveal — namely, that the U.S. economy appears to be on the brink of recession,” says James Moore. The “hoary old cliché — ‘when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold’ — echoes in the decidedly chilly November wind.” Any “technical definitions matter little if America is slowing.”

Read more