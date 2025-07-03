Delivery drivers face continuing heat danger with Trump's OSHA pick

David Keeling is the former head of UPS and also worked at Amazon

A UPS driver unloads his truck in New York City in August 2023.
A UPS driver unloads his truck during the summer in New York City
(Image credit: Kena Betancur/Viewpress via Getty Images)
Delivering packages has long been a treacherous job during heat waves, with summer temperatures proving to be especially dangerous for delivery drivers. Now there is new concern that federal protections against hot delivery trucks could be stripped away by President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

David Keeling, a former executive at delivery powerhouses UPS and Amazon, has been tapped by Trump to run OSHA. If confirmed, many delivery drivers are wary of what it could mean for the sweltering conditions in the trucks.

