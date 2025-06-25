'Alligator Alcatraz will be a blight on the Everglades'

'"Alligator Alcatraz" is a new low for Florida — and fearmongering at its worst'

Miami Herald editorial board

As a "scare tactic, construction of 'Alligator Alcatraz'" as an Everglades detention center "will probably work," says the Miami Herald editorial board. The "nickname is clearly a marketing ploy," as Alcatraz "conjures up images of notorious criminals and a place that's impossible to escape." But this has "real world consequences: It's inhumane to ship people" to a "tent city nowhere near services in the sweltering summer." Floridians have "every reason to be appalled and horrified."

'The US labor force isn't ready for a manufacturing boom'

Erin Gajdalo at Newsweek

Labor is the "primary reason manufacturers left the U.S., and it's also a big barrier to their return," says Erin Gajdalo. American factories "will have to be much smarter if manufacturers hope to produce goods at prices palatable to American consumers and businesses." Newcomers "will have to double their efforts to offset a sharp rise in labor costs." If "our goal is to reshore manufacturing, we need a vastly more technically proficient workforce."

'Mamdani wins NYC mayoral primary as Cuomo concedes. Will Democrats listen now?'

Sara Pequeño at USA Today

People are "excited about the prospect of a true progressive running New York City — and it seems there's a lot the Democratic Party could learn from that," says Sara Pequeño. But instead of "taking notes on what policies of Mamdani's seem the most popular, establishment Democrats seem to be terrified." This "fear is because of how the right will respond to someone with Mamdani's politics." Democrats "must not understand that they're going to be called socialists regardless."

'This heat wave is just a taste of what's to come'

Mark Gongloff at Bloomberg

Weather "isn't climate, and a heat wave isn't proof of human-induced global warming any more than a snowball disproves it," says Mark Gongloff. But "nothing quite focuses the mind on the causes and effects of a hotter planet than Mother Nature covering half of the United States with a giant pot lid." An "increasingly chaotic climate makes heat waves more likely and intense." Temperatures that "stay so high for so long impose heavy costs on human health and prosperity."

