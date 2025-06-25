'Alligator Alcatraz will be a blight on the Everglades'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'"Alligator Alcatraz" is a new low for Florida — and fearmongering at its worst'
Miami Herald editorial board
As a "scare tactic, construction of 'Alligator Alcatraz'" as an Everglades detention center "will probably work," says the Miami Herald editorial board. The "nickname is clearly a marketing ploy," as Alcatraz "conjures up images of notorious criminals and a place that's impossible to escape." But this has "real world consequences: It's inhumane to ship people" to a "tent city nowhere near services in the sweltering summer." Floridians have "every reason to be appalled and horrified."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The US labor force isn't ready for a manufacturing boom'
Erin Gajdalo at Newsweek
Labor is the "primary reason manufacturers left the U.S., and it's also a big barrier to their return," says Erin Gajdalo. American factories "will have to be much smarter if manufacturers hope to produce goods at prices palatable to American consumers and businesses." Newcomers "will have to double their efforts to offset a sharp rise in labor costs." If "our goal is to reshore manufacturing, we need a vastly more technically proficient workforce."
'Mamdani wins NYC mayoral primary as Cuomo concedes. Will Democrats listen now?'
Sara Pequeño at USA Today
People are "excited about the prospect of a true progressive running New York City — and it seems there's a lot the Democratic Party could learn from that," says Sara Pequeño. But instead of "taking notes on what policies of Mamdani's seem the most popular, establishment Democrats seem to be terrified." This "fear is because of how the right will respond to someone with Mamdani's politics." Democrats "must not understand that they're going to be called socialists regardless."
'This heat wave is just a taste of what's to come'
Mark Gongloff at Bloomberg
Weather "isn't climate, and a heat wave isn't proof of human-induced global warming any more than a snowball disproves it," says Mark Gongloff. But "nothing quite focuses the mind on the causes and effects of a hotter planet than Mother Nature covering half of the United States with a giant pot lid." An "increasingly chaotic climate makes heat waves more likely and intense." Temperatures that "stay so high for so long impose heavy costs on human health and prosperity."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Kirsty Coventry: the former Olympian and first woman to lead the IOC
In the Spotlight Coventry, a former competitive swimmer, won two Olympic gold medals
-
Critics' choice: Carrying the flag
Feature The best barbecue in town, Bradley Cooper's cheesesteak restaurant, and more
-
Film review: Materialists
Feature Two suitors seek to win over a jaded matchmaker
-
Trump judge pick told DOJ to defy courts, lawyer says
Speed Read Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official nominated by Trump for a lifetime seat, stands accused of encouraging government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders
-
Mamdani upsets Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary
Speed Read Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary
-
How Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral run will change the Democratic Party
Talking Points The candidate poses a challenge to the party's 'dinosaur wing'
-
'HBCUs have always had to think more strategically'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Supreme Court clears third-country deportations
Speed Read The court allowed Trump to temporarily resume deporting migrants to countries they aren't from
-
ICE: Targeting essential workers
Feature After a brief pause, the Trump administration resumes its mass deportation plan
-
'Self-segregation by political affiliation is spreading'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The Minnesota attacks join a grim catalog of political violence'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day