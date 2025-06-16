'Retailers have a role to play, too'
'The "puppy farm capital of Europe" changed a cruel practice. So can the US.'
Jennifer McCartney at The Washington Post
Ireland "was known as the 'puppy farm capital of Europe'" but has "significantly reformed the way we treat pets," says Jennifer McCartney. Because of the "size of the U.S., the problem here can seem daunting." But "there is hope," as pet stores "can — and many already do — partner with local shelters to offer adoption events." Ireland "didn't change overnight. It took pressure, education and a cultural shift. But it changed. And so can the United States."
'Big waves and high tides can be just as insidious as hurricanes'
Mark Gongloff at Bloomberg
When we "talk about climate-fueled ocean disasters, we usually talk about either powerful hurricanes" or the "rise of ocean levels," says Mark Gongloff. But the "more mundane effects of a warming planet are just as insidious." Though "waves don't get nearly as much attention as sea-level rise, studies suggest they're growing bigger and more powerful as a result of climate change." Higher seas are a "force multiplier for those bigger waves," making "high tides higher and more destructive."
'Greater America has been exporting disunion for decades'
Viet Thanh Nguyen at The Nation
A "'revolution without frontiers' is a good way to describe the project of Greater America as well — a world in which the American revolution turns the United States into the Greatest Country on Earth," says Viet Thanh Nguyen. People "living in Central and South America have certainly asserted their claim to being American, but usually by arguing that they were overshadowed by a United States that had seized the name of America for itself."
'New Jersey's recent governor primary gave me a sliver of hope for Dems in 2026'
Aymann Ismail at Slate
New Jersey is "home to an estimated 320,000 Muslims," but "many of the Muslim community leaders" have "voiced their disapproval for how state and national strategists have long treated them as an afterthought," says Aymann Ismail. Gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka's "grassroots strategy lost — but it still netted 163,563 votes, enough to lift him surprisingly to second place." Baraka's "unsuccessful bid could mark the start of a voter bloc returning to a party that once counted on them."
