Critics push back as the government goes after Job Corps

For at-risk teens, the program has been a lifeline

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, US labor secretary, during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee
Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed the program has financial issues
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor/ Getty Images)
In another blow to federal programming, the Department of Labor has decided to temporarily shut down hundreds of Job Corps centers serving teens and young adults nationwide. An alternative route for teens in need of help, and in many cases, a home, the program has been a lifesaver for young people for decades. The decision to shut program centers down has drawn criticism from both sides of the political divide.

What is the Job Corps?

