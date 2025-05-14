Do smartphone bans in schools work?

Trials in UK, New Zealand, France and the US found prohibition may be only part of the solution

Group of friends on their mobile phones shot from above
(Image credit: Justin Lambert / Getty Images)
By
published

It's over a year since St Albans, Hertfordshire, announced its plan to become the first British city to go smartphone-free for children under 14. Schools there have led the way, prohibiting smartphone use during class time, but also urging families to "delay" buying devices for their children, said The Guardian.

Ofcom, the UK online safety regulator, estimates that 96% of the UK's 12- to 15-year-olds now have their own phone, and there is a growing debate around whether children should be stopped from having smartphones altogether, or even blocked from social media as they are in Australia.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸