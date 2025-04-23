The rise and rise of VTubers

This anime-inspired internet subculture is going global

Photo collage of the Vtuber Gawr Gura playing bingo with other retirees in a bingo hall
With millions of subscribers, Gawr Gura decided to retire due to issues with her agency
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Gawr Gura, the most popular VTuber in the world, has officially announced her retirement. A computer-generated cross between a girl and a shark, Gawr Gura acted as a "torchbearer" of this fast growing internet subculture, said The Gamer.

VTubers, or virtual YouTubers, use face or body tracking to "puppeteer a digital avatar" anime character and sing, stream and speak often to massive audience bases, said Polygon.



