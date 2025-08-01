What are VPNs and how do they work?

UK sees surge in use of virtual private networks after age verification comes into effect for online adult content

Interest in digital tools that can hide or alter an internet user's location has exploded in the days since the UK introduced age verification for online adult content.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) made up half the top 10 most popular free apps downloaded in the UK last weekend, according to Apple's rankings. Proton VPN, which leapfrogged ChatGPT at the top of the chart, reported a more than 1,400% increase in sign-ups from UK-based users since the new rules came into effect on Friday. Second place was taken by NordVPN.

