'Are We Dating the Same Guy?': do Facebook groups harm or help?

Women share their relationship experiences to try to stay safe on dating apps but critics highlight legal and emotional issues

Man on his phone in bed next to sleeping partner
There are more than 200 branches of the women-only group across the US, with hundreds of thousands of members
(Image credit: Peter Cade / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

If you're a single woman who is dating, you probably know all about the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" groups on Facebook. 

The groups began in New York in 2022 to provide a private platform for women to share information about men and warn each other about deceit, infidelity and abuse, said Alexandra Arko on the legal news site JD Supra

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Point Online Safety Facebook Meta Sexual Assault Us News Social Media
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us