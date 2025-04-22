The bougie foods causing international shortages

Pistachios join avocados and matcha on the list of social media-driven crazes that put strain on supply chains and environment

Dubai chocolate bar squares with kadayif and pistachio filling
Viral 'Dubai chocolate' has turbocharged the pistachio trend and exacerbated the shortage of the green nuts
"The meteoric rise of Dubai chocolate has triggered a global pistachio supply crunch," said the Financial Times.

The luxury chocolate stuffed with pistachio cream was a "modest hit" when Emirati chocolatier FIX launched it in 2021. But a video posted on TikTok in December 2023 – now viewed more than 120 million times – turned it into a "global sensation".



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

