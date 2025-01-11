Pistachio and cardamom cake recipe

Perfect for afternoon tea, this cake is moist and flavoursome

pistachio and cardamom cake
This bake is infused with the sweet, spicy flavour of cardamom and the crunch of pistachio
(Image credit: Rochelle Eagle)
By
published

Not only are pistachios highly nutritious, they're also forgiving to the baker, said Michael and Pippa James. The moisture provided by their fat content makes this cake almost impossible to overbake. Our top tip is to freeze the pistachios before blitzing – that way they won't get smooshed between your food processor blades. Eat this cake for afternoon tea – preferably after an invigorating walk.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸