The rise of matcha: the 'cool-girl' powdered tea
From cocktails to pancakes, the Japanese tea powder is cropping up in just about everything
Despite having a "vegetal, grassy" flavour that's "almost as divisive as Marmite", matcha is rapidly becoming Gen Z's beverage of the moment.
Zendaya and Dua Lipa are among the A-listers who have been snapped sipping "Kermit-coloured" matcha smoothies, cementing the powdered tea's reputation as having the type of "cool-girl wellness aesthetic that Instagram eats up", said Fiona Embleton in Glamour.
From "elusive to everywhere", matcha is cropping up in just about everything from pancakes to cocktails, said Nyima Jobe in The Guardian. As its popularity continues to soar, the value of the global market is expected to climb from £1.8 billion this year, to £2.2 billion by 2028.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Favoured by those looking for ways to avoid the jitters, matcha contains a lower caffeine dose of around 70mg per cup, while a standard cup of coffee has anywhere between 100-140mg.
It might be almost impossible to scroll through social media without seeing a "milky jade green cup of matcha latte" these days, said Medina Azaldin in Harper's Bazaar. However, the origins of the "buzzy" ingredient can be traced back to around the eighth century in China, when it was often served to the "upper echelons of society" before being introduced to Japan by a Zen Buddhist monk in the 1100s.
The "souped-up older sister of green tea" comes from the same Camellia sinensis plant as its sibling but is grown in the shade to boost the leaves' chlorophyll content, said Hannah Coates in Vogue. This means matcha is significantly higher in catechins – polyphenols that have potent antioxidant properties and can help protect cells from free radicals while reducing inflammation in the body.
Matcha has a "laundry list" of potential health benefits, said Glamour, spanning everything from period pain relief to improved memory and reduced risk of heart attack. Alongside catechins and vitamin C, it also contains l-theanine – an amino acid known for its stress-busting properties.
With the matcha movement showing no signs of abating, here are five of the best brands to try.
Matcha & Co premium matcha tea
This top-quality ceremonial grade tea is ground using traditional stone mills in Kyoto. The "beautifully packaged" organic matcha powder is one of the more "potent" options on the market, said the London Evening Standard, but it "truly does taste like premium stuff".
£34.95, matchaandco.co.uk
Clearspring organic Japanese kuwa matcha
For a naturally caffeine-free option, said Glamour, Clearspring's organic kuwa matcha is a "great choice". Made using mulberry leaves that are grown in Kagoshima instead of tea leaves, the bright green powder has a delicate, balanced flavour.
£8.99, clearspring.co.uk
Lalani & Co matcha gold
The "vibrant" colour of this tea "speaks to its quality", said Isabella Keeling in Olive. Grown in the Nakai family's gardens in Japan, it's made using artisan techniques, from hand-picking to stone milling. With its "floral, bright and sweet" taste, it's ideal for whisking into a "silky" froth for a latte.
£29, lalaniandco.com
Teapigs premium matcha green tea
Divvied up into "handy sachets", Teapigs' matcha is perfect for taking with you to the office to "whip up into a matcha latte", said the London Evening Standard. All you need to do is add a "heck-tonne" of your favourite milk (consider splashing out on the electric whisk, too).
£7, teapigs.co.uk
Naturya matcha superfood latte
Enriched with 450 million live bio cultures and calcium from seaweed, the benefits of this matcha are "far-reaching", said Glamour. The "delicious blend" expertly balances coconut milk, reishi mushrooms and a hint of cinnamon.
£9, naturya.com
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
What was Gamergate – and why are we still talking about it?
The Explainer Ten years on, the impact of the misogyny-fuelled campaign still lingers
By Abby Wilson Published
-
'Harris resets map for election'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The three best and three worst modern vice-presidential nominees
In Depth A candidate's choice of running mate can tip the scales in one of two directions
By David Faris Published
-
One great cookbook: Anita Lo's 'Solo'
The Week Recommends Because cooking for yourself is the best kind of largess
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body – a 'riveting' show
The Week Recommends A century after the last Paris Olympics, the 'invigorating' exhibition explores the artistic legacy of the Games
By The Week UK Published
-
Alan Cumming picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The award-winning actor selects works by Douglas Stuart, Christopher Isherwood and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Coming of Age by Lucy Foulkes: 'wise and revelatory' guide to the teenage mind
The Week Recommends The psychologist shows how our 'enduringly vivid' formative years shape the adults we become
By The Week UK Published
-
Oliver! – Cameron Mackintosh's latest revival is a 'visual delight'
The Week Recommends Performances are 'top-notch' in new staging of classic show
By The Week UK Published
-
Barnum: an 'immensely beguiling' revival of hit musical
The Week Recommends Matt Rawle 'oozes' charisma as the titular showman
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
I Saw the TV Glow: 'deeply haunting' mystery drama deserves 'cult status'
The Week Recommends Jane Schoenbrun's 'suffocating' feature follows two misfit teens united by their love of a supernatural TV show
By The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in August, from 'Trap' to 'It Ends with Us'
The Week Recommends M. Night Shyamalan's serial killer thriller, a BookTok-to-big-screen adaptation and a creepy new Bill Skarsgard performance
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published