7 gifts that will have your Thanksgiving host blushing with gratitude

Gratitude is the word of the day for Thanksgiving. One way to show your appreciation for family or friends cooking a big dinner is by arriving with a gift. It might be something to drink that night, or an instant heirloom they’ll use year after year. These are seven items every host will love.

Caspari Celebration Crackers

Cracking these open together can be a dinner activity (Image credit: Caspari)

Celebration crackers are a hit with every age — who doesn’t love being able to take home a few trinkets as souvenirs from the night? Each one of these festive tubes contains surprises that tumble out when opened. Foil paper crowns and jokes are included, along with a more substantial object, like a mechanical toy or deck of cards. ($36.50, Caspari)

Mud Pie pie slice kitchen timer

It’s easy to keep an eye on this adorable timer (Image credit: Mud Pie)

Cute and functional, this timer makes Thanksgiving cooking easy as pie. It’s made of pine and hand-painted resin, so it’s durable and able to handle a busy kitchen. While the teeny slice of pumpkin pie on top is very Thanksgiving, the timer is so charming they’ll use it all year. ($17, Mud Pie)

Rifle Paper Co. Grateful Harvest tea towel

Tea towels are a versatile tool in the kitchen (Image credit: Rifle Paper Co.)

Tea towels get a workout on Thanksgiving. They can be used to dry dishes, wipe up spills, cover dishes and line baskets. Having a cute towel like this one, with its floral-and-acorn motif, makes cooking and cleaning fun and adds a nice color pop to the kitchen. ($22, Rifle Paper Co.)

Spode Woodland Turkey soup tureen

This turkey soup tureen should have a place of honor at the dinner table (Image credit: Spode)

Move over, cornucopia, and step aside pumpkin — this soup tureen deserves to be the Thanksgiving table’s centerpiece. The statement crock is made of porcelain and can hold up to 92 ounces of soup or stew. It also comes with a serving spoon that blends in as one of the turkey’s feathers. ($280, Macy’s)

UrbanStems The Spice bouquet

If you can’t make it to Thanksgiving, send this stunning bouquet in your stead (Image credit: UrbanStems)

A gorgeous bouquet of flowers from UrbanStems elevates any table, turning even the most drab look fab. Choose from classic or seasonal options, like The Spice, a bold medley of orange and yellow roses, spray roses, pincushion protea, safari sunset, hypericum and solidago. Each bouquet is shipped in a secure cardboard box and arrives looking like it came straight from the florist. There’s also flower food that can be added to the vase, extending the bouquet’s life well beyond Thanksgiving. ($88, UrbanStems)

Williams Sonoma Plymouth Turkey embroidered napkins

Turkey napkins should be part of every Thanksgiving tablescape (Image credit: Williams Sonoma)

A special dinner calls for special napkins. These are an elegant choice, made of a crisp blend of cotton, linen and rayon with beautifully embroidered turkeys. For a cohesive look, consider also picking up the matching table runner. ($70, Williams Sonoma)

Wolffer Estate Spring in a Bottle sparkling nonalcoholic rosé

Non-alcoholic rosé can be enjoyed by everyone (Image credit: Wolffer Estate)

Even those who don’t imbibe will be able to sip this nonalcoholic rosé. Made in Germany from organic St. Laurent, pinot noir, pinot meunier and dornfelder grapes, Spring in a Bottle is tart and refreshing, with a fruity pop. Wolffer Estate is one of the brands available on The Zero Proof, an online shop specializing in nonalcoholic wines, beers and spirits. If you really want to impress your host, hand them a gift card for the site along with the rosé. ($25, The Zero Proof)